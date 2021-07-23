Discovering Saratoga: Death Wish Coffee opens first retail store

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Death Wish Coffee opened their first-ever retail shop at their Saratoga headquarters located at 260 Broadway. Friends, fans and officials joining the company at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Known by the tagline the “World’s Strongest Coffee,” Death Wish Coffee moved their offices to 260 Broadway in March 2020 and has since transformed the historic building into their headquarters and retail shop.

“Coming back to where we first originated is the perfect circle. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our local community,” Mike Brown, owner and chief executive officer of Death Wish Coffee, said. “Being able to engage with our customers face-to-face again is special to the entire Death Wish Coffee team. We know their feedback will help us continue to improve. Plus, there is nothing better than hearing firsthand how Death Wish Coffee is helping people get through their day.”

The lobby of their HQ features coffee products, mugs and exclusive in-store merchandise.

Regular shop hours will be Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.