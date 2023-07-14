SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dancing to support a good cause! Fred Astaire Dance Studios is hosting a summer showcase on Saturday to benefit Alliance180.

This year’s summer showcase theme is, “From Bollywood to Hollywood,” with styles of dance to include everything from Waltz and Swing to Mongolian Folk Dance and more. Students will be will dance alongside the studio’s professional instructors during the event.

Alliance180 was founded by Bob Nevins, a Army helicopter pilot who served during the Vietnam War. The Program was developed and written by Equine Specialist and first responder Melody Squier and is based on trust through the universal language of the horse. This organization’s use of science-based research of the Polyvagal Theory, developed by Stephen Porges, Ph.D., Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, University of North Carolina, and Polyvagal Institute, sets it apart from other programs.

“When people think of horses in Saratoga, usually the first association is horse racing and the racetrack,” said Grey and Elizabeth Masko, co-owners of the Studio. “We are excited to partner with Alliance180 to help bring greater awareness to the many transformative benefits being with horses can achieve, and how instrumental horses can be in the healing process.”

The showcase will be held at the Saratoga Springs studio located at 3257 US-9, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.