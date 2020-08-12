Discovering Saratoga: Daisies and Dahlias

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last five years, Daisies and Dahlias Owner Rachelle Thomas has been brightening up the streets of Broadway and beyond, one floral arrangement at a time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s seen an increase in demand.

“This job really does make a difference like people walk by and tell me how much it brightens up their day seeing the flowers,” said Thomas.

Due to the recent increase of outdoor dining during the pandemic, local restaurants have been reaching out to her to redecorate the outdoor space with plants and flowers.

“We’ve had a lot of local restaurants that have these new patios spaces they’ve never had before and a lot of them are just in the sidewalk or in the road, which isn’t very appealing,” said Thomas. “So I’ve been able to come in and add some plants to really spruce up the place.’

Clients have also reached out to have her recreate Saratoga-inspired installations in their yards.

To contact Daisies and Dahlias, call (518) 595-8585 or visit their Facebook.

More 10 in Toga