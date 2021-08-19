Discovering Saratoga: Collective 131

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After years of working in the art world, in and around New York City, Cassie Fiorenza noticed a lack of representation for female artists. In 2018, she created Collective 131 to combat the issue.

Collective 131 was created as a springboard for women artists, with the hopes of making art accessible and putting women in the forefront of the industry. After years of operating as an online platform, Cassie set her eyes on opening a brick-and-mortar shop.

When a retail spot in Saratoga’s Beekman Street Arts District opened up, she jumped at the chance to return to the Capital Region.

What does “Collective 131” mean? 131 is the apartment number where the idea was born.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, you can visit the shop at 70 Beekman Street or online.

