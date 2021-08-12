Discovering Saratoga: Coesa Spring restoration

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Raise a glass to a new chapter! A major renovation of the Coesa Spring is in progress for 2021.

Located in the Saratoga Spa State Park, the Coesa Spring is hidden in the middle of a lake. It’s been unavailable to the public for decades.

In the 1950s, lines of people would pull off Route 50 to reap the many benefits of the spring which was called the “20 minute waters.”

In August, Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park, a nonprofit organization, was awarded a $75,000 matching grant from the Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program to rehabilitate Coesa Spring. The Friends of the Saratoga Spa State Park will have to raise an additional $67,000 in matching funds, for a total of $142,000. The Park and Trail Partnership Grants are administered by Parks & Trail New York, a statewide non-profit organization, in partnership with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Robin Dropkin said, “With more and more people discovering the outdoors, and visitation to our parks, trails, and public lands soaring, the need for strong public/public partnerships has never been greater. The Park and Trail Partnership Grants help bolster the role of Friends groups in these vital partnerships.”

The project will involve rehabilitating the aging spring house, installing a period-correct water fountain, preforming ground stabilization and enhancements for visitors in the Coesa area of the Spa Park.