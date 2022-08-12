SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last five years Christine Moore has had the honor of being the ‘Featured Milliner of the Kentucky Derby.’ Based in New York City, her hats can been seen on men and women at race tracks around the country.

For more than 25 years, Christine has been perfecting her craft. From rain hats to fascinators, Christine’s creations have even hung in a museum. Her love for the accessory and the power they have to instantly boost one’s mood began at an early age.

Christine started her career in the world of theater as a costume designer, even making hats for Broadway productions like Phantom of the Opera and Cats. Her big break would come when she entered the horse racing scene.

Christine’s hats and fascinators can be found locally at Encounter Boutique. Encounter Boutique is located 482 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.