SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the Children’s Museum at Saratoga opened in 1990, the founders had a dream of one day moving into a historic building in Saratoga Springs. Earlier this month, that dream became a reality when the museum moved into the Saratoga Spa State Park.

Previously located on Caroline Street, the Children’s Museum at Saratoga reopened in their new home on 65 South Broadway in early July. The museum takes up three of the Lincoln Bathhouse’s original bathing rooms.

“Forty years ago you could have come here and taken a mineral bath, and so you would have come here and enjoyed the spa waters, very therapeutic, very healing,” said Executive Director Sarah Smith.

Today, the walls rooted in rich history tell a different story. Inside the 16,000 square foot space, visitors can experience new exhibits, classrooms, hands-on activities and even a new interactive bus.

The museum is open Monday – Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.