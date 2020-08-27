Discovering Saratoga: Canfield Casino’s 150th Anniversary

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Called the ‘Jewel of the City,’ this summer the Canfield Casino is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

In honor of the milestone, the Saratoga Springs History Museum is holding a virtual presentation via ZOOM, called The Canfield Casino: 150 Years, on Thursday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

History Museum Executive Director James Parillo and President Charlie Kuenzel will present the story of the Casino, in this, the 150th anniversary of its opening in 1870 by John Morrissey. They will discuss the history of the Casino, the people involved, their backgrounds, and how they shaped the history of Saratoga Springs.

This event is free, but limited to the first 100 people to join.

