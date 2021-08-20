Discovering Saratoga: Camp Rockaway at Schuylerville

10 in Toga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The banks of the Hudson River and the Champlain Canal are your basecamp and launching point for scenic adventure and waterfront relaxation when you stay at Camp Rockaway at Schuylerville. The campground is an opportunity for families, friends, couples and solo travelers looking to get away yet still have easy access to activities and amenities.

Camp Rockaway at Schuylerville feature fully furnished safari-style canvas tents, set on the banks of the historic canal near Lock C-5.

There are four sites, which include a pre-pitched 10 x 12 wall tent on a raised wood platform, a front deck with lounge chairs, and a shaded back porch with a hammock. Families and pods can add on a pre-pitched “pup” tent with cots and sleeping bags for kids or friends.

“We’re only 15 minutes from Saratoga and the race track and I understand it gets kind of crowded in Saratoga during the race season, it’s not crowded at all out here actually it’s actually nice and quiet,” said Camp Manager Wade Mayer.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire