Discovering Saratoga: Camp Rockaway at Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The banks of the Hudson River and the Champlain Canal are your basecamp and launching point for scenic adventure and waterfront relaxation when you stay at Camp Rockaway at Schuylerville. The campground is an opportunity for families, friends, couples and solo travelers looking to get away yet still have easy access to activities and amenities.

Camp Rockaway at Schuylerville feature fully furnished safari-style canvas tents, set on the banks of the historic canal near Lock C-5.

There are four sites, which include a pre-pitched 10 x 12 wall tent on a raised wood platform, a front deck with lounge chairs, and a shaded back porch with a hammock. Families and pods can add on a pre-pitched “pup” tent with cots and sleeping bags for kids or friends.

“We’re only 15 minutes from Saratoga and the race track and I understand it gets kind of crowded in Saratoga during the race season, it’s not crowded at all out here actually it’s actually nice and quiet,” said Camp Manager Wade Mayer.