Discovering Saratoga: ‘Buttons and Bows’ visits Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Buttons and Bows Visit Saratoga, a story about a mischievous sock monkey that becomes a jockey and wins a race at the track, is celebrating its 5th anniversary.

The book, written by Lynette Manuse, is based off her childhood friend, Bows. The sock monkey was made by her grandmother and given to her as a gift in 1973.

At the age of 50, Manuse followed her dreams and wrote a book centered on Bows.

“I always traveled here with my family as a child and I would bring Bows to the track as a young girl, so it almost seem fitting that put him into a place that I love to visit,” said Manuse.

In addition to writing, she also makes handmade toy sock monkeys.

A portion of the proceeds from Buttons and Bows Visit Saratoga go to the PDJF.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of her books, or buying one her homemade sock monkeys, click here.

