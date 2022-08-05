SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost three decades, Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses. On Friday, her and her team were hard at work prepping the blanket for the winner of Saturday’s Whitney Stakes Race.

For the last four summers, usually the day before a major stakes race, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting up with Susan. By her side: old friends, new friends, family members and even a NEWS10 reporter they always made feel like “one of the girls” as they work to weave together a Saratoga tradition.

Since Susan brought the tradition of making flower blankets to the Saratoga Race Course in 1994, her business has exploded. Her success didn’t come overnight, no it took almost years to see the success she’s experiencing today.