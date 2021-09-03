Discovering Saratoga: Best of Saratoga 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a season to remember! From Opening Day to Travers Day, there were so many highlights from the 2021 racing that made it a season to remember.
From remembering those we lost to meeting the young Saratogians shaping the future of Spa City, all of our Discovering Saratoga segments can be found on the ‘10 in Toga‘ page.
More from NEWS10
- Byron Brown can be on Buffalo mayoral ballot, judge rules
- Breast milk of mothers vaccinated against COVID-19 contains virus-fighting antibodies
- ‘Q-Anon Shaman’ admits role in Jan. 6 insurrection
- Delta variant kept jobs gains slim in August
- Siena College lends a helping hand to 2 freshmen who were affected by Hurricane Ida