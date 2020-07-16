Discovering Saratoga: Backyard at the ‘Spa’

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When one racing fan found out spectators wouldn’t be allowed at the Saratoga Race Course, he came up with a creative idea! From the signature red and white to the picnic tables, Mark Struffolino transformed his backyard into the Saratoga Race Course.

The backyard project took six weeks and some help from his friends, who said they did it for the chance to have place to watch the races.

For years, Struffolino has been attending the Saratoga Race Course with the same group of guys.

“Nothing beats the track, nothing, nothing. As far as there, the atmosphere but this is the next best thing for us and I know we’re the only ones around who are going to have this,” said Struffolino.

Struffolino’s backyard creation first caught attention when his friend shared it on social media.

