SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 1989, Michael Geraghty has been selling his artwork at the Saratoga Race Course. With a prime location on artist row, his artwork catches people’s attention from the minute the gates open.

The artist and horse-owner grew up in a small horse racing town in Maryland. He said from an early age he loved two things: horseracing and painting.

More than 30 years ago he would begin selling his artwork in the Saratoga Race Course, returning summer after summer. In 2016 the New York Racing Association asked him to design the cover for the Saratoga Summer Meet program.

This year NYRA approached him again to paint the program cover. An honor that is humbling he says.

“They tell you in advance that this thing is going to print somewhere between 350,000 and 500,000 times and over a million eyes [will see it],” he said.