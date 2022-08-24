SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you could celebrate your birthday anywhere in the world, where would it be? For one local racing fan, the answer will always be the Saratoga Race Course.

Edward aka ‘Rusty’ Skeals celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family at the Saratoga Race Course. The Veteran has been coming to the track since 1933.

“Everybody is so happy here, even if they’re losing! They love the place it’s just about the culture, it is just such a nice place to come to,” said Rusty.