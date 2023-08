SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The third annual New York Thoroughbred Aftercare Day took place Thursday at the Saratoga Race Course. The special event is hosted by the New York Racing Association, New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (NYTHA), and New York Thoroughbred Breeders.

New York Thoroughbred Aftercare Day started in 2021. The day pays tribute to an array of organizations involved in finding new homes and careers for retired racehorses.