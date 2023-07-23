SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grade One Coaching Club American Oaks – the premier race on what was a picturesque Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

The race for three-year-old fillies featured a five-horse field. Trainer Todd Pletcher’s four-horse, “Gambling Girl,” closed as a slim, 6-5 favorite over the two, Brad Cox’s “Wet Paint,” going off at 7-to-5.

The two longshots, though, paced the pack at the top of the stretch. The three-horse, “Sacred Wish,” at 10-1 odds, was followed closely by the six, “She’s Lookin Lucky,” at 14-1.

“Sacred Wish” opened up a sizeable, three-length lead by the 3/16th pole. That’s when “Wet Paint” made its’ push on the outside, steadily closing the gap as it turned into a two-horse race down the final furlong.

Once the two fillies reached the 1/16th pole, jockey Flavien Prat summoned one final burst from “Wet Paint,” who surged past “Sacred Wish” to secure the victory for Cox. It was also the first career grade one win for “Wet Paint.”

“She had her momentum going forward; she was on the outside; I kind of thought she had a shot to get there that last 16th,” said Cox. “(At the) 1/8th pole I was a little concerned. I think Flavien even said he was as well, ’cause he reached back and popped her once there at the quarter-pole, and I thought, “Eh.” At Oaklawn she was kind of carrying herself along a little bit easier. But this track here…it’s a demanding track. It’s a mile and an eighth. This is her thing in regards to just kind of flopping out of the gate, and kind of finding her way; finishing up. (I’m) very proud of the effort.”

The American Oaks was preceded by the only other stakes race of the day: the grade three Caress. Trainer Christophe Clement’s “Roses for Debra,” the three-horse, held another slight edge on the odds leaderboard over the two, “Bubble Rock” – also trained by Cox. “Roses for Debra” closed at 8-5; “Bubble Rock” 2-1.

“Bubble Rock” led the five-horse field going around the final turn – maintaining a comfortable advantage down on the rail. But “Roses for Debra” came roaring on the outside from off the pace, surpassing “Bubble Rock” by the 1/16th pole. She opened up a full-length lead down the final stretch, and raced to victory, earning Clement his first stakes win of the meet.

“Roses for Debra” has now won all three races she’s competed in in 2023 – a perfect 3-0, including a first-place finish just 19 days ago at Belmont Park.

“She’s very good,” said Clement. “She was impressive at Pimlico; she was very impressive at Belmont. She came out of the race at Belmont in great shape. I knew it was ambitious, but why not have a look? And it worked out. It’s nice when you’re aggressive and it works out. (I’m) absolutely delighted to have her in the barn.”

Irad Ortiz Jr. jockeyed “Roses for Debra.” Ortiz Jr. rode to victory in four of the first six races of the day, and picked up another win in race 10. He sits atop the jockey leaderboard for the meet with 19 total wins – 11 ahead of second place.