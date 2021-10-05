Court rules NYRA can start suspension process of trainer Bob Baffert

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A U.S. district court judge ruled that NYRA can proceed with the process of suspending horse trainer Bob Baffert.

Baffert was originally suspended by NYRA after his horse Medina Spirit failed a drug test following its Kentucky Derby win in May. Baffert filed an injunction in district court in June after NYRA suspended him, and he won.

The court sided with him because NYRA did not give him a hearing before suspending him. Baffert did enter horses in races in Saratoga for the 2021 meet during the injunction.

NYRA released a statement on the court ruling saying in-part: