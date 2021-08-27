SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) showing off a ‘cool’ addition to this year’s Runhappy Travers Day, NYRA Bets logo ice! NYRA giving an exclusive sneak peek ahead of their release on Saturday.
The NYRA Bets ice cubes will be available in the Resorts World Founders Room in the 1863 Club and at numerous Saratoga Springs bars and restaurants on Runhappy Travers Day.
Locations:
- Bailey’s Café
- Clancy’s Tavern
- Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill
- The Ice House
- Morrissey’s
- The Parting Glass
- Trotters Pub and West Side Sports Bar & Grill
Supply is limited so make sure you grab a drink while supplies last! Please remember to drink responsibly.
More from NEWS10
- Check this out: ‘Cool’ NYRA Bets ice
- Gloversville man gets 15 years in prison for child pornography crimes
- These foods are extra hard to find right now because of shortages, supply chain issues
- Colonie Center to Provide $3,000 in back-to-school supplies to St. Catherine’s & area students
- JoJo Siwa to compete as part of first same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With the Stars’