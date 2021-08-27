Check this out: ‘Cool’ NYRA Bets ice

NYRA giving a sneak peek at NYRA Bets logo ice, that will be available at select locations on Travers Day. (NEWS10)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) showing off a ‘cool’ addition to this year’s Runhappy Travers Day, NYRA Bets logo ice! NYRA giving an exclusive sneak peek ahead of their release on Saturday.

The NYRA Bets ice cubes will be available in the Resorts World Founders Room in the 1863 Club and at numerous Saratoga Springs bars and restaurants on Runhappy Travers Day.

Locations:

Bailey’s Café

Clancy’s Tavern

Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill

The Ice House

Morrissey’s

The Parting Glass

Trotters Pub and West Side Sports Bar & Grill

Supply is limited so make sure you grab a drink while supplies last! Please remember to drink responsibly.