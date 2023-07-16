SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Opening weekend at Saratoga Race Course did not disappoint. Saturday’s slate featured three stakes races – the most of the meet thus far. While a pair of familiar trainers returned to the winner’s circle, one earned his first Saratoga victory in remarkable fashion.

Fans were treated to the first Grade 1 race of the season – the Diana Stakes – in race four of the day. The field was laden with Chad Brown-trained horses. The Mechanicville native trained four of the five horses that competed, including the heavily favorited two-horse, “In Italian,” going off at 1-5 odds.

“In Italian” led much of the way. But around the eighth pole, the five-horse, “Whitebeam” – another one of Brown’s horses – made a push for the lead on the outside. Those two raced stride-for-stride to the finish line, where “Whitebeam” pulled off the upset in a photo finish. Regardless, it’s the eighth Diana Stakes victory for Brown.

“It’s (Diana Stakes) a very big part of our annual schedule,” said Brown. “We circle this race early on. Through the years I’ve had so many nice fillies sent to me and my team from all over. My team really deserves all the credit for developing these horses. You’re talking about eight running’s of this race they’ve won; you have to have a lot of talent to be able to work with horses of all shapes and sizes from all over the world, continually show up in this race and have them ready. So, they deserve all the credit.”

The field opened up a bit more in race nine: the Grade 3 Kelso Stakes. With a scratch of the early favorite, nine-horse “Gun It,” trainer Todd Pletcher’s two-horse, “Annapolis,” closed with the best odds at 4-5. Not too far behind on the board was the eight, seven-year-old “Casa Creed,” at 2-1.

“Casa Creed” won last year’s Grade 1 Fourstardave Handicap Stakes, and was vying for another Saratoga stakes win. He came from off the pace going around the final turn to take the lead down the homestretch. “Annapolis” made one final push on the outside, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Jockey Luis Saez rode “Casa Creed” to victory for trainer Bill Mott.

“I guess we all get hyped up about Saratoga; “Casa Creed” is one of us,” said Mott, with a smile. “It’s very rewarding. Ordinally, you don’t get more than two seasons out of any good horse running at the top level. To have a horse that can come and run at two, three and maybe four seasons – run at the very highest level – is very good. I mean, you don’t find those kinds.”

That gave way to the Grade 3 Sanford Stakes in race 10. Travers-winning trainer Steve Asmussen had a prime chance to earn his first victory of the meet. His nine-horse, “Gold Sweep,” closed as the runaway favorite at 1-5 odds.

But after a bobble out of the starting gate, “Gold Sweep” fell behind, and that opened up the field. The three-horse, “Dickens” maintained a slight lead down on the rail at the top of the homestretch. All of a sudden, the four, “Yo Yo Candy,” a 46-1 underdog, created some separation on the outside. He pulled away down the final stretch, completing off a massive upset for trainer Daniel Velazquez, who recorded his first-ever win at Saratoga.

“I just jumped from the balcony down here – I don’t even know how I got here,” joked Velazquez. “This is a dream come true. As a kid, you wish to win races here, and here I am. I told (jockey Angel) Castillo, “Angel, if this horse is as good as we think he is, we’re competitive.” There was no respect on the board, but we knew coming in that we did everything right. I was very, very satisfied watching him out there warm up. I said, “Okay, he’s ready to run.””

“Yo Yo Candy” also earned the Upset of the Day. A $2 bet on him to win would’ve yielded a $94 payout.