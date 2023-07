SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Opening weekend at Saratoga saw local trainer Chad Brown win the second running of the Wilton Stakes, which featured a four-horse field. His five-horse “Randomized” came down the stretch and dominated the competition, winning Brown his first stakes race of the season.

The second stakes race of the day featured another four horses. The Coronation Cup Stakes saw Thomas Morley’s seven-horse “Unified Alliance” winning first place.