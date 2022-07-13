SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – July 14 is Opening Day at the Saratoga Race Course! The festivities don’t start and end at the race course, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association is holding an event called ‘Celebrate Saratoga’ on Thursday evening to celebrate everything their city has to offer.

Celebrate Saratoga is a performance-driven event welcoming people to downtown Saratoga for the Opening Day of the Saratoga Race Course. The event showcases downtown retailers, restaurants, and live music.

Soul Session’s Garland Nelson’s Motown tribute ensemble Reflections will be performing live on the main stage, while local performers will play at notable landmarks throughout downtown. Upset and Poppy, the miniature horses, will be in attendance.

In combination with the Celebrate Saratoga event, storefront windows in the downtown area will be decorated as part of the celebration welcoming faces to the Saratoga Race Course. This year’s Window Decorating Contest is presented by NYRA. Window decorations will be judged by Jack Knowlton from Sackatoga Stable, NEWS10 ABC’s Cassie Hudson, and local Family Ties actor and financial consultant Scott Valentine.

The winners will be announced on the main stage Thursday night and broadcast live on NYRA-TV. The event takes place from 6 p.m.-9p.m. on Thursday evening.