SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A renowned jockey was in Saratoga Springs on Friday to take the first bite of a new sandwich coming to Cardona’s Markets that was named in his honor. It’s called “The Mig,” and it’s celebrating Richard Migliore’s 29-year long career as a jockey.

Cardona’s is donating $2,500 from the sales of the sandwich to Migliore’s favorite charities: The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and the Thoroughbred Retirement Fund.

“They’re two causes very close to my heart,” Migliore said. “Obviously, being a former rider, I am always concerned with the health and welfare of jockeys and horses. Horses gave me everything, so its incumbent on me to give back to the horses, and I really appreciate their generosity.”