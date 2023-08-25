SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re less than 24 hours away from Travers Day, but today horse racing fans at the spa witnessed the Personal Ensign Stakes.
Brad Cox’s horse “Idiomatic” took the upset win over the 4-to-5 odds favorite “Nest.”
by: Brandon Williams
