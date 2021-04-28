Belmont Park reopening to limited spectators Saturday

Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ELMONT, N. Y. (NYRA) — Following the issuance of detailed racetrack health and safety protocols by New York State, the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced that Belmont Park will re-open to a limited number of spectators on Saturday, May 1.

In accordance with New York State requirements, spectators must purchase track admission in advance and adhere to strict health and safety protocols designed to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“NYRA has been working collectively toward this goal since the start of the pandemic and we are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to Belmont Park,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “We thank our fans for their loyalty and support over this challenging year and look forward to the spring and summer ahead.”

In order to enter Belmont Park, in accordance with New York State requirements, all ticketed spectators must submit proof of a completed vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)/New York State 14 days or more after receiving the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or 14 days or more after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson / Janssen).

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must present a negative result from a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event start time or a negative antigen test collected within six hours of the event start time.

Ticketed spectators may submit proof of completed vaccination by presenting the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or digitally through the New York State Excelsior Pass.

Ticketed spectators may submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result by presenting a physical copy of the test result or digitally through the New York State Excelsior Pass.

NYRA encourages all ticketed spectators who have been vaccinated or tested in New York State to download the Excelsior Pass today, which can be found online.

NYRA will adjust admission protocols accordingly should the CDC/New York State alter COVID-19 vaccination and/or testing requirements. Daily tickets to Belmont Park will be available for $15 and will include track admission, a reserved seat in the Clubhouse, a pocket program, and reserved parking. Assigned seating is mandatory and groups will be physically separated within all seating areas to ensure social distancing. On-site wagering will be available. During opening weekend, all ticketed spectators will receive a Daily Racing Form free of charge.

Following opening weekend, Belmont Park will be open to limited spectators on all live race days. All admission must be purchased in advance, and there will be no walk-up ticket sales of any kind. In order to enter Belmont Park, tickets must be presented digitally via a mobile device through Ticketmaster or the NYRA Account Manager.