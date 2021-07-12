Baffert seeking federal injunction to race during suspension

FILE – In this May 1, 2019, file photo, trainer Bob Baffert watches his Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner during a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Baffert’s lawyer said Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone, which could lead to the horse’s disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Horse trainer Bob Baffert was in court on Monday morning for a hearing. A federal judge is hearing arguments related to Baffert’s lawsuit over his suspension from the New York Racing Association.

Baffert’s lawyers want a temporary injunction allowing him to race while the lawsuit litigation plays out. Lawyer Craig Robertson said, “The hearing was held. The Judge did not issue a ruling yet on our motion for a preliminary injunction, but she indicated one would be coming soon. So we are waiting on that ruling.”

This is slated to be the sole hearing on the matter. Baffert and NYRA presented both oral and written arguments in the Eastern District in Brooklyn.

Currently, Baffert is facing suspensions connected to failed drug tests for his horses repeatedly failing drug tests. One such thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit, won the 2021 Kentucky Derby under circumstances now considered suspicious.

If the judge decides in Baffert’s favor, he would be able to race in Saratoga. His suspension from racing at all NYRA racetracks has been in place since May 17.