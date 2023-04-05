SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced that season passes for the 2023 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 5 at the NYRA website.

Available for $75 through the end of May, a season pass provides fans with admission for Travers and all 40 days of Saratoga at the equivalent of less than two dollars per day. Without a season pass, Travers Day advance general admission is $25. Fans who purchase their season pass by May 31 will save $10. Starting June 1, season passes will be available for $85 and beginning July 1 for $95.

This year’s season pass will include universal access to amenities located throughout the venue, in line with NYRA’s recent announcement eliminating the two-tiered pricing structure that offered admission to either the Clubhouse or Grandstand. “Season passes are perfect for frequent visitors to Saratoga and for those who are planning to join us for Travers Day,” said NYRA Vice President, Sales and Hospitality, Kevin Quinn. “We encourage fans to purchase their season pass by Memorial Day to get the best value and deepest savings possible on their admission to Saratoga all summer long.”

Single-day admission to Saratoga Race Course is $7 per person when purchased at least 24 hours in advance or $10 on the day of the event. Single-day admission will be available for purchase beginning June 1.

Highlighted by the 154th edition of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers on August 26 and the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney on August 5, the 40-day summer meet will open on Thursday, July 13 and continue through Monday, September 4. Following the four-day opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, apart from closing week, when the 2023 summer meet will conclude on Labor Day.