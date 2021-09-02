1863 Club at Saratoga Race Course available for off-season events, a 1st since 2019 opening

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced Thursday that the 1863 Club at Saratoga Race Course will for the first time be available for private events during the racing off-season, which begins after Labor Day and runs through June 2022.

The 1863 Club, which debuted during the 2019 season, is a three-story, climate-controlled hospitality building located on the Clubhouse turn overlooking the historic main track at Saratoga Race Course. The building features differentiated hospitality options for a wide variety of uses and experiences, including weddings, fundraisers, reunions, and corporate dinners.

The first-floor banquet space, The Rail at the 1863 Club, features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the main track and accommodates up to nearly 500 individuals. The second floor, presented by Resorts World, accommodates up to 300 guests. The third floor offers three luxury suites each welcoming between 30 to 45 guests for intimate gatherings.

“We have received tremendous feedback from those who have enjoyed a day at the 1863 Club during the Saratoga racing season and are excited to provide even more guests with the opportunity to experience this unique space year-round,” said NYRA Vice President of Sales and Hospitality Kevin Quinn. “The 1863 Club, with its sweeping views of Saratoga Race Course, is ideally suited to host events of all shapes and sizes during the off-season.”

“We look forward to seeing the 1863 Club come to life during the off-season and are confident that this option will prove attractive for group and corporate outings,” said Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus. “We also believe this venue will be a benefit for the Saratoga community by generating incremental tourism and business outside of the traditional summer racing season.”

Headquartered in the Capital Region, Mazzone Hospitality will oversee catering operations at the 1863 Club. Mazzone Hospitality has 30 years of experience in dining, catering, restaurants, social gatherings, and special events.

“There’s a special feeling here that can’t be matched anywhere else,” said Angelo Mazzone, founder of Mazzone Hospitality. “We’ve been working on this partnership for several years and to finally be able to say that Mazzone Hospitality is at Saratoga Race Course is a dream come true.”

“The luxurious 1863 Club is a year-round choice venue for upscale conferences and private events,” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Thanks to our friends at the New York Racing Association and Mazzone Hospitality, we can ensure that our meeting planners will have a truly memorable experience.”

To tour the spaces and learn more about holding events from September through June at the 1863 Club, call (518) 690-0293 or email 1863Club@mazzonehospitality.com.

The 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course concludes on Labor Day, Monday, September 6.