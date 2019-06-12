10 in Toga

Partly Cloudy

Schenectady

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
56°F Clear
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Saratoga events calendar

Getting to the track

Address Parking Tickets
267 Union Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 [Get directions] General Parking (Oklahoma Side) is FREE. Get your Saratoga Race Course tickets for the 2019 Saratoga racing season.

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play