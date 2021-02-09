Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID in schools
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Entertainment
Stocks
Sign-up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
State funding secured, school districts now talk reinstating teachers
North Country Report: Hyde Collection ice sculptures a thank-you to essential workers
Video
After yearslong separation, Sharpton files for divorce
Family members with loved ones in nursing homes are calling for swift passage of the Essential Caregiver Bill
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Ski Report
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
Big Race – Daytona
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Trimmings on 10
Giving on 10
Coats for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Women’s Health
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Love Stories of the Capital Region
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
New report reveals massive cover-up in New York nursing home scandal
Video
State funding secured, school districts now talk reinstating teachers
North Country Report: Hyde Collection ice sculptures a thank-you to essential workers
Video
Family members with loved ones in nursing homes are calling for swift passage of the Essential Caregiver Bill
Video
Tennessee border collie inherits $5 million
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Local communities spread thin by expanding vaccination eligibility
Video
MLK Jr. food drive nets half ton of food donations
History in Bronze: Hudson’s Lady Liberty
Video
‘Truth in Vaccination’ legislation introduced to prevent falsified COVID vaccinations
Third stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through February
Police release details on fatal crash at the Watervliet Arsenal
Lawmakers react to New York Post report that Cuomo Administration withheld nursing home data
Video
Tonko breaks down proposed $440M in federal COVID aid for Capital Region
Local skilled nursing facility deaths: Deep dive into the numbers
Wilton attorney charged in $1M+ larceny case
More Top Stories
Video Center
Family members with loved ones in nursing homes are calling for swift passage of the Essential Caregiver Bill
Video
North Country Report: Hyde Collection ice sculptures a thank-you to essential workers
Video
Local communities spread thin by expanding vaccination eligibility
Video
Bald eagles build nests next to each other
Video
Lawmakers call for investigation into Cuomo Administration over nursing homes
Video
History in Bronze: Hudson's Lady Liberty
Video
Valentine's Day cooking at home with Market 32
Video
Middleburgh couple start old-fashioned candy business
Video
Celebrity Birthdays 2/12
Video
The latest on Britney Spears and Janet Jackson auctioning her clothes
Video
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are Your Christmas Lights Still Up and On? Is That Okay?
Video
Cuomo top aide tells Dems reasoning for hiding numbers, local officials respond
Video
Price Chopper expanding vaccine program
Video
Local students make Valentines for nursing homes
Video
New York drops COVID quarantine requirement for those fully vaccinated
Video
Home-cooked surf and turf for Valentine's Day
Video
02/12/2021: A deeper freeze heading into the weekend
Video
Valentine's Day Pizza Pockets
Video
Love Stories of the Capital Region: Fran & George
Video
Valentine sweets: Berry Tie-Dye Smoothie
Video
Local
State funding secured, school districts now talk reinstating teachers
North Country Report: Hyde Collection ice sculptures a thank-you to essential workers
Video
Family members with loved ones in nursing homes are calling for swift passage of the Essential Caregiver Bill
Video
Local communities spread thin by expanding vaccination eligibility
Video
MLK Jr. food drive nets half ton of food donations
More Local News
National
Trial highlights: Trump grievances and the word ‘fight’
Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court
Tennessee border collie inherits $5 million
Third stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through February
Pentagon approves 20 more COVID-19 vaccination teams
More National News
International
Draghi forms new govt blending experts, political operatives
WHO chief warns of complacency as global virus cases drop
Virunga National Park announces 1st gorilla birth of year
Vaccine delay in North Macedonia stirs political tension
Chinese vaccine will pull Hungary ahead of EU, PM says
More International News
Sports
Diversity group calls Jags’ hiring of Doyle ‘unacceptable’
Durant back with Nets, can return Saturday to Golden State
Albany Capital Center to host NCAA Division II East Regional
Fan favorite Iditarod musher Zirkle retiring after ’21 race
The Latest: Ontario’s 2 AHL teams cleared for home games
More Sports News
Download our news app
Trending Stories
Police release details on fatal crash at the Watervliet Arsenal
Wilton attorney charged in $1M+ larceny case
Coronavirus exposure reported at Schenectady restaurant
Pfizer vs. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: What’s the difference?
Video
Weather
Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!
Click Below to set up your cable box
Coronavirus Outbreak
State funding secured, school districts now talk reinstating teachers
North Country Report: Hyde Collection ice sculptures a thank-you to essential workers
Video
Family members with loved ones in nursing homes are calling for swift passage of the Essential Caregiver Bill
Video
‘Truth in Vaccination’ legislation introduced to prevent falsified COVID vaccinations
Lawmakers react to New York Post report that Cuomo Administration withheld nursing home data
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
State funding secured, school districts now talk reinstating teachers
NYSED submits federal waivers to forego required testing in 2020-2021 school year
Vermont teachers worry while awaiting COVID vaccine
Video
School Music Association pushes to let students perform again
Video
Saddlewood Elementary enters precautionary lockdown, lockout
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first